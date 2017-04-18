A member of the construction crew working at the Adult Learning Center in Dresden was injured Tuesday morning. The accident, according to Randy Frazier, Director of Weakley County Schools, occurred mid-morning. “I learned that one of the crewmen working on the Adult Learning Center’s improvement project was on a scaffold attempting to move some lights. At some point, he took hold of wires which were hot.” Frazier said he was told the force of the current was such that the worker lost consciousness and subsequently fell of the scaffold. “I was told he hit his head on the floor when he fell but, that he was verbally responsive by the time paramedics arrived to treat him.

The man, whose name is not being released by the school system at this time, was initially seen at Tennova Volunteer Hospital then transported to Memphis for further evaluation. “This gentleman has worked for Henson Construction for several years now, and has been a valuable member of the crews that have completed work on several recent projects for our schools;”…Frazier said “…Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and his care givers. We hope he’ll be able to return to working on this latest project soon.”