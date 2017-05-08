A contractor for The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to restrict westbound I-24 traffic to one lane at the Interstate 24 Exit 25 Interchange in MARSHALL County on Wednesday, May 10.

Westbound I-24 traffic will be restricted to one lane in the traffic diversion between I-24 Exit 25 and Exit 27 to allow erosion control work and repair of a washout along the right-of-way within the diversion.

The contractor plans to restrict westbound traffic to one lane along the diversion from about 9 a.m. to about 3 p.m., on Wednesday.

Local commuters should consider a self-detour via US 62 between Exit 16 and Exit 27.

This westbound lane restriction on I-24 is part of a larger work zone along I-24 in Marshall County between the 25 and 27 mile marker and along the Purchase Parkway between the 49 and 52 mile marker at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange. Reconstruction of the Exit 25 interchange is aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future.

The work zone includes a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines for citations. Some of the crossovers and more restricted sections of the parkway have a 45 mile per hour work zone speed limit for safety.

As a reminder, both eastbound and westbound I-24 traffic is running on a diversion through this work zone between I-24 Exit 25 and Exit 27. This construction corridor has a high level of ongoing construction activity. Appropriate caution is required.

Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on the $37.8 million interchange reconstruction project. The new I-24/I-69 interchange at Calvert City has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.