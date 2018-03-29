The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all interstate construction work this Easter weekend in anticipation of increased holiday travel.

Commissioner John Schroer says TDOT crews and contractors will stop all road construction work, that requires lane closures, beginning Thursday night at 6:00.

The construction work will cease through Monday morning at 6:00, to provide maximum roadway capacity for traveling motorists.

TDOT officials are reminding motorists that some long term lane closures on construction projects will still be in place, and reduced speed limits will still be in effect.