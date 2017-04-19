A construction worker was injured Tuesday morning during work at the Adult Learning Center in Dresden.

Weakley County Director of School’s Randy Frazier said the accident occurred when one of the crewmen was working on the lighting.

Frazier said the man was working from a set of scaffolding, and grabbed some of the electrical wires which were energized.

Due to the shock, the worker lost consciousness and fell to the floor, where he struck his head.

Frazier said the man was verbally responsive to paramedics who arrived at the scene, but was later transported to a Memphis hospital for evaluation.

The name of the injured man was not released, but Director Frazier said he was a longtime employee of Henson Construction Company.