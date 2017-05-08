Union City police were called to investigate the theft of copper from a former Union City industry.

Reports said officers arrived at the former Sta-Rite building, on West Tate Street, to speak with Hank Riley, of Union City.

Riley said he came to the building to give a bid for demolition, when he observed wet tire tracks inside the building and outdoors.

When looking around, Riley said he discovered a large amount of copper missing from the back part of the building, along with several “Boss Bars”.

It was estimated that 1,400 pounds of copper had been taken from the site, which was valued at $5,000.