U.S. Senator Bob Corker has applauded the announcement that LG Electronics will build a manufacturing facility in Clarksville.

The company announced that a $250 million dollar home appliance facility will create at least 600 full time jobs starting in 2019.

Senator Corker said he was excited that LG will call Tennessee their home, and applauded the work of Governor Bill Haslam and his economic development team for their efforts to bring jobs to the state.

Reports indicated that LG considered seven other states before choosing Tennessee.

They will now build the most advanced washing machine factory in the world, producing both front and top loading brands.