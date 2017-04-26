The nation has a new Secretary of Agriculture following the swearing-in of former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue.

Perdue took the oath on Monday as the 31st Secretary from fellow Georgia resident and now Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Tennessee U.S. Senator Bob Corker said he was proud to support the nomination of Perdue, who he said understood the challenges facing American farmers, and the need to ensure safety for the country’s food supply.

Perdue grew up on a dairy and row crop farm in Georgia, and was a Captain in the United States Air Force.

President Trump nominated Perdue in January, and said he had spent his entire life understanding and solving the challenges farmers face.

President Trump went on to say Perdue will deliver big results for all Americans who make their living off of the land.