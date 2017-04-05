The latest survey from the United States Department of Agriculture shows that farmers will be dropping corn acres this season.

The survey to indicate planting intentions, shows a possible decline of four-percent for corn, which will drop this seasons planting to around 90-million acres.

While corn acreage will fall, farmers indicate a plan to increase their soybean planting.

Reports show this season will be a record high for the crop, with 89.5 million acres to be planted.

The survey numbers hold true for all Mid-South farmers, including those in Tennessee.

Current predictions indicate Tennessee will drop from 880,000 acres of corn in 2016, to 840,000 acres this season.

Soybean acres in the Volunteer State are expected to increase to almost 1.8 million acres for this years planting, after a harvest of just over 1.6 million acres in 2016.

Cotton planting is also on the move across the Mid-South, with Tennessee to plant 300,000 acres, which is an additional 45,000.