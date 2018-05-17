Farmers in Weakley County are back on schedule following an unusually cool and damp April.

Weakley County Farm Bureau President Ben Moore says farmers have been able to get corn planted in a limited timeframe.

With more consistent weather, Moore says many farmers have gotten an early jump on planting soy beans,

Many soybean produces are expressing concerns over falling prices, which Moore says is the direct result of foreign trade negotiations.

With planting season in full swing, Mr. Moore asks motorist in Weakley County to be considerate while farmers are moving equipment on rural roads.