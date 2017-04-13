Farmers around the area are getting back in the field, as the start of corn planting begins.

In Obion County, Extension Director Tim Smith said breaks in the rain has allowed producers to put some seeds in the ground.

A recent report from the United States Department of Agriculture indicated that many states, including Tennessee, would see a decline on the amount of corn acreage planted this season.

Director Smith said that while the pattern may hold true state wide, he did not see a substantial amount of decline in the county.

USDA reports showed that Obion County corn farmers produced about 12.5-million bushels of corn last season from just over 77,000 harvested acres.

The report said producers averaged about 161 bushel per acre from their crop.