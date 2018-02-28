The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District has elevated their flood efforts to Phase II for the Mississippi River.

Multiple personnel members of the Corps of Engineers have been mobilized to conduct increased patrols to check levee conditions, and to look for problems such as water seepage.

The patrolled area includes Hickman, Tiptonville and Dyersburg, along with Cairo and Mound City in Southern Illinois, and New Madrid, Caruthersville, East Prairie and Charleston in southeast Missouri.

The Ohio River at Cairo is forecast at 53.7 feet today, which is 13.7 feet over flood stage. A crest is forecast for Saturday at 54-feet.

The Mississippi River at Tiptonville is forecast for 40.9 feet today, which is 3.9-feet over flood stage. Crest is set for Sunday at 43.5 feet.

And the Mississippi River at Caruthersville is at 38.2 today, 6.2-feet over flood state. The crest date for Caruthersville is Monday at 40.5-feet.