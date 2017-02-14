Kentucky State Police have issued a warning about counterfeit money showing up at businesses in McCracken County.

State Trooper Corey King says several $100 and $20 counterfeit bills have been circulating throughout western Kentucky and local stores have accepted the fake money.

Meanwhile, a wave of fake bills recently came through Weakley and Carroll Counties with the phrase “for motion picture use only” marked on the back, which is identical to the Kentucky counterfeit money’s design.

Kentucky State Police say several counterfeit bills were passed through Lexington late last year, also containing the “for motion picture use only” marking on the back.

This fake prop money can be purchased online in bulk shipments.

Kentucky State Police are currently investigating this case.