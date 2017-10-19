Union City police were called to investigate counterfeit money passed at Wal-Mart, on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Reports said officers were contacted when store personnel discovered the money to be bogus during a counting in the cash office.

An investigation showed the money was passed by a black male, who used 26, twenty-dollar bills to put $500 on a Wal-Mart gift card.

The report said the man was wearing a dark blue Kentucky hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes, and left the store in a silver car.

Police reports indicated a similar incident involving counterfeit money had recently occurred at the Fulton Wal-Mart store.

Anyone who may have any information about the individual passing the bogus money can call Crimestoppers, where they may be eligible for a reward.