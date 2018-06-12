The resolution to contract with Weakley County Ambulance Service passed through the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee Tuesday, but with one amendment: they took out the $300,000 dollar subsidy.

The original resolution was for $300,000 dollars a year for three years, which failed the first time through the committee.

Committee Chair Eric Owen then presented the idea of amending the resolution to the committee, with the amended resolution passing 6-3.

Commissioners Owens, Larry Taylor, David Hawks, Roger Donaldson, Dennis Doster, and Greg Usery voting to take out the $300,000 subsidy, and commissioners Earl Wright, Tommy Jones, and Jimmy Westbrook voting against.

The amended resolution now goes to the full Weakley County Commission to discuss on June 28.

Two other ambulance services, West Tennessee Healthcare and Baptist Hospital, offered services with zero-subsidy from the county.

If Weakley County Ambulance Service does not, or cannot, agree with the amended resolution, the county would consider a contract with one of the two other services.