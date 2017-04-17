Fulton County Magistrates discussed a major issue surrounding the funding of county-wide dispatch at their monthly meeting on Monday.

Judge Executive Jim Martin started the lengthy discussion on the payment of the partnership between the county, and the cities of Hickman and Fulton.

In trying to establish a fair payment among the partnership, Judge Martin gave statistics concerning usage of the dispatch center.

Three options were presented to consider, with two of those showing a sizable increase for the City of Fulton, with lesser payments for the county and City of Hickman.

After debate, and comments from Fulton City Manager Cubb Stokes, the Magistrates voted to implement an equal contribution payment of $84,746 from each member.

After the vote, Judge Martin said he had already been told that the City of Hickman would not agree to the additional $24,746 payment, with Stokes also saying that his board has not agreed to the plan.