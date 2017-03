The Obion County Commission paid honor Monday to the co-ed junior varsity cheerleaders of Obion County Central.

Mayor Benny McGuire recognized the group of 18 members, and their two coaches, during the monthly meeting held at the Obion County Public Library.

The squad won the national championship in competitions held in Orlando, Florida.

Before presenting the group with a plaque, Mayor McGuire spoke to the attending crowd, applauding the dedication and achievement of the cheerleading team.