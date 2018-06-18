The Obion County Commission voted Monday to reject a Resolution change unanimously requested from the State Legislature.

Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair presented the resolution pertaining to hotel/motel occupancy tax, with the legislature amending the proceeds to include economic development with tourism.

Following the presentation, Chairman Sinclair was questioned by Commissioner Jerry Grady.

Commissioner Danny Jowers and Commissioner Grady then debated the disbursement of the tax funds.

Commissioner Donny Brazwell said he didn’t want Reelfoot Tourism losing funds they have become accustomed to.

County Attorney Steve Conley informed the board that full support was given to request a change by the State Legislature.

Following the discussion, the commission failed to receive two-thirds of the vote to pass the resolution adding economic development, with a final vote of eleven “yes” and seven “no”.