A resolution to franchise Weakley County Ambulance Service as the county’s ambulance provider may or may not go before the Weakley County Commission Thursday night.

During a meeting of the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee Wednesday morning, County Attorney Allison Whitledge told the committee that since the committee has amended the resolution to take out the $300,000 dollar subsidy to Weakley County Ambulance Service, the service has said it would agree to that amendment, but only provide three ambulances, instead of four.

Whitledge says that would put Weakley County Ambulance Service’s bid under what the county requested in Request For Proposal, which required four ambulances.

Commissioner Roger Donaldson then suggested the county take a step back, and re-bid the ambulance service.

County Mayor Jake Bynum says now the county will contact Weakley County Ambulance Service to see if it will extend its current contract past June 30, for a period of six months so that the county can re-bid the ambulance service contract with a new contract to go into effect January 1, 2019.

The Finance, Ways, and Means Committee recessed the meeting until 5:00 Thursday night, prior the Weakley County Commission meeting at 5:30.