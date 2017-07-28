The Tennessee Department of Labor has released the county-by-county unemployment report for the record breaking month of June.

State history was made when the jobless report placed Tennessee at 3.6-percent, while the national average was listed at 4.4-percent.

For the month Davidson County recorded the lowest jobless claims at 3.1-percent, while Rhea County had the highest rate of those without work at 7.3-percent.

Locally, Henry County was the lowest in the statistics at 4.7-percent, with Gibson County 4.9, Dyer County 5.0 and Lake County at 5.5.

Obion and Weakley County both had a June unemployment report of 5.6-percent, with Carroll County listed at 5.7-percent.

The monthly release stated that 55 counties across the state had an unemployment rate of 5.0-percent or less for the month.