Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and Gatlinburg police, have charged a couple with murder after leaving their child in a car overnight.

An investigation showed that on July 14th, 26 year old Anthony Phillips and 24 year old Jade Phillips left their 2-year old son Kipp Phillips in the vehicle.

The following day, TBI reports said the child was found deceased.

On Monday, indictments were handed down against Anthony Phillips and Jade Phillips, charging each of them with first degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

They were arrested and held in the Sumner County Jail on a $250,000 bond.