A man charged with child sex crimes in Fulton County will appear in court today.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports said 47 year old David Garrett, of Troy Avenue in Hickman, was taken into custody on Friday on three counts of first degree rape and one count of first degree sodomy.

The warrant states Garrett committed the acts against a minor between the years of 2015 and 2016.

Sheriff’s reports said Garrett was previously arrested on April 5th on a warrant issued in March, for sex offender instant messenger and social network use.

He was able to post bond on this charge and was scheduled to appear in court on May 9th.

Sheriff’s reports said Garrett is a lifetime registered sex offender that transferred to the area from the State of Illinois.

He also has a conviction of sexual battery in the state of Indiana.

He is currently being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Fulton County Sheriff’s officials are still investigating the case, and now ask if anyone has knowledge of Garrett contacting their child, to please contact their in Hickman at 270-236-2545.