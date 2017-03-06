Two people indicted in the Fulton County Detention Center construction kickback scheme had their cases heard before a judge on Monday.

42 year old Danny Larcom, of Union City, appeared in the Federal courtroom in Paducah on a change of plea hearing.

Larcom issued guilty pleas to three of the charges of fraud and conspiracy against him, and will now appear for sentencing on June 15th.

56 year old Jimmy Boyd, of South Fulton, was scheduled for a teleconference with Judge Thomas B. Russell on Monday.

During the conference, attorneys agreed to resolve the case against Boyd by entering into a diversion of charges, which does not require a hearing.

The attorneys said the paperwork would be delivered prior to former Jailer Ricky Parnell’s change of plea hearing set for April 6th.

Five people were indicted in the kickback scheme following an investigation by the FBI and Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.

Indictments said four contractors were directed by Parnell to overcharge the Fulton County government for supplies and services on the jail project, with Parnell then receiving at least $175,000 in money and other things of value.

Multiple charges of honest services fraud and conspiracy was issued against each defendant, which carried prison sentences of up to 20 years per count, and fines of $250,000 per count.