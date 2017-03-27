UT-Martin will be hosting the Tennessee Court of Appeals next week at Watkins Auditorium.

On Tuesday, the court will hear oral arguments in four cases from 10:00 until 11:00, then from 1:00 until 2:00.

The Court of Appeals hears civil cases from trial courts and certain state boards and commissions.

The court has 12 members who sit in panels of three in monthly meetings in Jackson, Knoxville and Nashville, and occasional alternate locations.

The Court does not include witnesses, juries or testimonies, but only attorneys from both sides presenting oral or written arguments to the judges.

At Martin, attorneys will have 15 minutes to present their arguments, with the remainder of each hour allotted to answer questions from UTM students.

A panel meeting on the campus will include Judge Steven Stafford and Judge Brandon Gibson from the Court of Appeals, along with Chancellor Micheal Maloan and Circuit Judge Jeff Parham.