A Weakley County man involved in a high speed pursuit has been bound to the Weakley County Grand Jury.

Travis Streeter is facing multiple felony charges including evading officers in a car, reckless driving, and two counts of aggravated assault after running officers off the road and nearly striking a State Trooper who was attempting to use spike strips.

Streeter will stand before Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham in May.

Meanwhile, a man arrested in Weakley County on multiple drug charges is scheduled to stand before General Sessions Court Judge Tommy Moore Wednesday.

Aubrey Pascal, who was released January 27th on bond, failed to appear for a non-related charge in Circuit Court on February 12th.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.