A Martin woman lost control of her vehicle on Lindell Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua, Ms. Billie S. Walker, 91 of Martin, had initially struck the store front area of Southern Ink.

The vehicle then headed back toward Lindell Street knocking down a lamp post while shooting across the parking area in front of WK&T

The Vehicle destroyed a brick column before coming to a rest on the sidewalk.

The lamp post did strike another unattended vehicle that was parked on the west side of the street.

Ms. Walker was transported to a medical facility by personal vehicle for minor injuries.

No one else was injured during the crash.