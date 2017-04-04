A Crawfish Supper commemorating the UTM Rodeo team takes place Wednesday evening at 5:30 at the American Legion in Martin.

UT Martin Rodeo Booster Member David Vowell says this event offers good food and a chance to see people you don’t see every day.

Hamburgers and hotdogs are also available at this supper, where attendance was well above the 500 mark last year.

Tickets are fifteen dollars to eat at the Crawfish Supper at 5:30 Wednesday in the American Legion on Central Street.

This event in Martin is sponsored by the UTM Rodeo Booster Club.