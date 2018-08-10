Workers are setting up the Soybean Festival stage area at Festival Park in downtown Martin.

Martin Director of Community Development Brad Thompson says crews have to begin setting up the area as soon as possible to remain organized and prepared.

Thompson says things are taking shape with the wall structure set to be constructed soon.

Crews are currently working on the seating platform for the chairs and bleachers will be brought in later this month which will help create the amphitheater atmosphere.

Thompson says tickets for the festival’s concerts are selling well, with tickets for the .38 Special and Foreigner show over 50% sold out.

Tickets are available at tnsoybeanfestival.org.

The Soybean Festival runs September 1st through the 8th.

