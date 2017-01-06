A Crime Stopper tip from Martin Police Department’s Crime Stopper website has led to an arrest pertaining to a shoplifting incident that occurred on January 4, 2017 at Walmart in Martin. The tip led to the identification and charges being filed on Wade B. Romine, 19 of Martin. During the investigation, Mr. Romine arrived at the Martin Police Department and turned himself in to be officially cited with one count of shoplifting. The items stolen were recovered and returned to the loss prevention staff from Walmart. Mr. Romine appeared for his initial arraignment in Weakley County General Sessions Court on January 5, 2017.

