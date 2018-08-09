Crews are working on the crosswalks in downtown Martin in preparation of milling and paving on Lindell Street.

Work is being done on the crosswalks at the corner of South Lindell and University Street by the police department, as well as the crosswalk at South Lindell and Oxford Streets, and at South Lindell and Frederick Streets.

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige says TDoT crews are getting the crosswalks ADA-compliant before crews begin milling and paving.

Milling is set to begin later this month on the north end at the Highway 22 bypass at Weakley County Motors and work south to downtown.

Mayor Brundige says work is beginning on the north end so it doesn’t interfere with the Tennessee Soybean Festival.

