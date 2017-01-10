UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver will continue his “Cruisin’ with Carver” tour across the state today in Memphis.

Dr. Carver begins his day by visiting Bartlett and Arlington High Schools this morning, before he attends a UTM Donor Lunch at Jim’s Place Grille in Collierville.

The Alumni Relations Office says the UT Martin chancellor will meet with Fed Ex administrators involved in internships at their facilities in Memphis this afternoon, before trying out the Fed Ex Flight Simulator.

Dr. Carver will speak at the Alumni Reception dinner at Lipscomb and Pitts Insurance located in Memphis with alumni and community members in attendance.