Thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine was seized from a Paducah man during a traffic stop on I-24 in McCracken County.

Reports said drug detectives at the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department had suspected 32 year old Sean Scowden of trafficking the drug in Western Kentucky.

During a traffic stop near the 15 mile marker, reports said a K-9 Unit detected drugs in the vehicle, which led to the discovery of more than one pound of crystal methamphetamine valued at approximately $45,000.

Officers also located Hydrocodone pills and a methamphetamine smoking pipe during the search.

Scowden was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.