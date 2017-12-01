The Knoxville New Sentinel is reporting that John Currie is out as the Tennessee athletic director after eight months on the job and one chaotic week of a football coaching search, according to multiple reports.

Ryan Robinson, spokesman for UT Chancellor Beverly Davenport, told the Knoxville News Sentinel in a text message that he “can’t comment on anything.” Davenport has a press conference scheduled for 4:00 Friday.

The split comes amid a misstep-riddled search to fill UT’s football coach vacancy after firing fifth-year coach Butch Jones earlier this month.

According to Brett McMurphy, a college football insider formerly of ESPN, the move to fire Currie comes on the heels of a week filled with in-fighting among the powers that be at the University of Tennessee. He pointed to former UT coach Phillip Fulmer as having sabotaged the “search process in hopes to becomes Tennessee’s AD.”

He continued to say Tennessee officials “have been ambushing (John) Currie’s (coaching search). They shoot themselves in the foot, cock the gun & shoot themselves in the other foot. It’s been going on for a week.”

All that led to Friday morning, as Currie was fired less than a year after he returned to Tennessee as the athletic director on April 1. He made his first major move as the athletic director at Tennessee on Nov. 12, when he fired Jones and sent the Vols looking for a replacement.

The aftermath proved to be Currie’s undoing at Tennessee.