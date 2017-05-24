The month of June will again be honored as “National Dairy Month”, and Obion County 4-H members will promote the many products.

Starting in 1937 as “National Milk Month”, the tradition of honoring the dairy industry has evolved to support many forms of dairy, such as cheese and ice cream.

Obion County 4-H Director Melissa Schenck (shank) said she was excited to share the importance and nutritional value of the dairy industry.

The Obion County Dairy Month event will take place on Thursday, June 8th and is free and open to the public.