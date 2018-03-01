The State of Kentucky’s annual “Severe Weather Awareness Week” starts today.

A kickoff press conference was held in Hickman on Wednesday, marking the site of two EF2 tornadoes that struck the city last March 9th.

Paducah National Weather Service Warning Coordination meteorologist Rick Shanklin spoke at the event, and said the surrounding area has already received damaging and deadly weather.

For residents and businesses to become informed of potential approaching storms, Fulton County Emergency Management Deputy Director Hugh Caldwell spoke of important sources of information.

To kickoff the “Severe Weather Awareness Week” a statewide tornado test alert will take place Thursday morning at 9:07.