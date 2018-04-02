A Troy man faces serious charges, after leading Obion County deputies on a dangerous pursuit last week.

Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder said 41 year old Jason Neal Rice is now incarcerated on charges of criminal attempt to commit homicide against an officer, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of wreckless endangerment.

The pursuit began last Thursday afternoon, when deputy Mitchell Maynard made a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an improper license plate.

During the stop in the parking lot of the E.W. James store in Troy, Sheriff Vastbinder said Rice took off from the scene, striking a telephone pole.

Rice then left Troy and began leading Deputy Maynard on a circle of roads.

Responding for assistance, Deputy Jamie Hall arrived and exited his patrol vehicle, with Rice then attempting to strike Hall with his vehicle.

The Sheriff said Rice’s vehicle later struck Deputy Maynard’s patrol car and overturned in a ditch.

Sheriff Vastbinder said neither officer Maynard or Hall were injured, but two of the vehicles did receive damage.

Rice was not injured in the roll over accident and was taken to the Obion County Jail.