Finalists have been announced for Mr. and Miss Basketball in Tennessee, with two local players vying for the honor.

In girl’s Class-A, Greenfield’s Tess Darby and Chloe Moore are finalists, along with Courtney Prichett of Pickett County.

The awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in five classifications of the TSSAA at the Murphy Center, on the campus of Middle Tennessee State on Tuesday, March 7th.