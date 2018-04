Radio Financial Talk Show Host Dave Ramsey (10-11am and 6-9pm on WCMT) was guest speaker at the fifth annual Ned Ray McWherter Institute on UT Martin’s Campus Thursday night.

Ramsey shared his philosophy for Financial Peace and recommended written goals to achieve success.

Meanwhile Tosh Farms of Henry and Final Flight Outfitters of Midway were recipients of the R. Clayton McWhorter Innovator Award.

The Dave Ramsey Show can be heard on WCMT stations 96.1, 99.7, 100.5, 103.3 and 1410 .