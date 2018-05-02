The Tennessean reports Beverly Davenport’s appointment as University of Tennessee, Knoxville Chancellor will end July 1st and she will become a faculty member in the College of Communication and Information, UT President Joe DiPietro announced Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. DiPietro said in a news release. “It is my responsibility as UT president to ensure the success of every campus, beginning with the leadership of every campus. A great deal is at stake in these hires, particularly given the importance of the flagship campus both to fulfilling the UT system mission and to that mission’s impact on the lives of all Tennesseans. Upon realizing that UT Knoxville needed a change from Dr. Davenport’s leadership, I decided to take action to address the leadership need”

Dr. Dipietro added “Dr. Davenport and I have had several conversations during her tenure as chancellor to lay out expectations, and discuss concerns. Unfortunately, issues arose that have progressed and, while I am disappointed to have to make this change, it is necessary and in the best interests of the University.”

An interim chancellor is expected to be named soon.

Meanwhile, more than 30 students are organizing on campus at Andy Holt tower to rally in support of Davenport.

The highest-paid chancellor at UT, Davenport has been on the job for a little more than a year earning base salary is $585,000 annually, and she is eligible for up to $95,000 in additional compensation as well as performance bonuses that could pay her as much as 15 percent of her salary, or $87,775.

She was earning more than retired Chancellor Jimmy Cheek, who had a salary of $454,000, plus $30,000 in housing and expenses. Davenport reports directly to UT President Joe DiPietro, who earns a base salary of $539,011 annually.

Someone who answered Davenport ‘s phone on Wednesday said she was not Davenport but did not identify herself and would not comment.

Davenport’s tenure has seen the unraveling of the search for a new football coach that finally concluded with the announcement of a $2.5 million settlement for a former athletic director.