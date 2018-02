A former Martin Police Chief says he’s submitted a petition to run for Sherriff of Weakley County.

David Moore says he will challenge Democrat and incumbent Sherriff Mike Wilson.

Moore says he has a great working relationship with Sherriff Wilson.

If elected, Chief Moore says he could draw on over 20 years of law enforcement experience.

David Moore, a Republican, joins Bradford Police Chief David Andrews who’s running as an Independent in the race for Weakley County Sherriff.