It’s Day 2 of the Obion County Fair, with the livestock barn busy for many Obion County students.

At 8:00 this morning, the Jr. Market Hog, Lamb and Steer shows begin in the Hunter Miller Barn.

At 5:00 this afternoon, the Show-Me-Safari petting zoo will open, followed by the opening of the Midway carnival at 6:00.

Also at 6:00, the Tiny Miss pageant will be held on the Main Stage, followed at 7:00 with the Petite Miss pageant.

Also at 7:00 in the livestock barn, the Jr. Livestock Auction will take place.

At 8:00 tonight, the Little Miss pageant will begin, along with the Youth Musical at the Whitney Cozart Pavilion.

The final pageant of the day will begin at 9:00, with the Young Miss Fairest of the Fair on the Main Stage.

The days activities will conclude at 10:00, with the drawing for $1,000.

Admission to the fair today, which includes all rides on the midway, is $12.00.

