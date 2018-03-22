Day two of the L.H. Ladd Memorial Baseball Classic will feature six games at three sites, including a big match-up on Thompson Field.

At 4:30 on Thompson Field, the Union City Golden Tornadoes will take on the McCracken County Mustangs.

At 6:45, McCracken County will play Milan.

At Elam Stadium at 4:30, Obion County Central will face Huntingdon, followed at 6:45 with Dyersburg playing Noble, Oklahoma.

At the Martin Recreation Complex at 4:30, Westview will play Waverly Central, followed by the Chargers taking on TCA at 6:45.