Ken-Tenn area residents will get an extra hour of sleep this weekend, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

Officially at 2:00 on Sunday morning, Standard Time will return to the area, as clocks will be moved back one hour.

Daylight Saving Time has been in affect since March 12th.

With the new time, daylight hours will now be shorter through the winter season.

To be correct on the time change, individuals are urged to set their clocks back one full hour at bed time on Saturday night.

Standard Time will remain in place until the clocks spring forward an hour on March 11th of 2018.