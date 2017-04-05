Friday is the final day to RSVP to the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet to be held Tuesday April 18th at 6 at the UTM University Center.

Businesses and individuals alike can purchase tickets for the Chamber’s annual banquet, where reservations are $40 a person and $300 for a table of eight.

This banquet offers many awards including Business of the Year, the Youth Achievement Award, and Weakley Countian of the Year.

