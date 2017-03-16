The comedy play Dearly Departed makes its debut at the Dresden Senior Center tonight at 7.

Dresden resident Bill Stallings directs this hilarious performance where a Southern family full of quirky characters, come together through their father’s death .

A special dinner performance will take place tomorrow night at 7 for $17, and advance tickets are only available to see tomorrow evening’s event.

The show will also have weekend performances Saturday at 7, and Sunday for a two o’ clock matinee.

Tickets are $10 to see Dearly Departed and you can contact 731-364-5678 to purchase tickets.