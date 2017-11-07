Kentucky State Police at Post 1 say they are conducting a death investigation in Graves County.

Post 1 reports said Troopers were notified Monday night at approximately 9:30, of a male subject who arrived at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Reports said 46 year old Timothy Roper, of Mayfield, was pronounced dead at the emergency room by the Graves County Coroner.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted today at the State Medical Examiners Office in Madisonville.

Investigators are now seeking information from the public pertaining to the death of Timothy Roper, and tips can be given anonymously by contacting the Post 1 headquarters in Mayfield.