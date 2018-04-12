Governor Matt Bevin sent a letter to President Donald Trump, requesting a “Presidential Disaster Declaration” for 35 Kentucky counties impacted during a severe weather event which began on February 21st.

The weather pattern produced torrential rains that resulted in flooding, landslides and mudslides, along with intense thunderstorms that led to flash flooding and tornadoes.

Governor Bevin said the weather system caused almost $25-million dollars in damages statewide, with 75-percent of that total related to highways, bridges and local infrastructure.

Five local counties were in the disaster request, which included Fulton, Carlisle, Hickman, Graves and McCracken.

Kentucky Emergency Management director Michael Dossett said the state was hopeful for federal assistance, first for the citizens who suffered flooding damage or displacement from their homes, and second for the counties in their repair of damages to bridges and roadway infrastructures.