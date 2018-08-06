The dedication ceremony for the new veterans cemetery at Parkers Crossroads is Tuesday.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and Veterans Services Commissioner Many-Bears Grinder, as well as other state and local leaders will be on hand for the dedication ceremony.

The ceremony is set for Tuesday at 3:45.

The Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery is located at 693 Wildersville Road in Parkers Crossroads.

Vietnam veteran Ray Parish of Huntingdon was the first veteran buried in the new veterans cemetery.

The National Cemetery Administration awarded over $5.7 million dollars in federal funding for the construction of the cemetery, which started in 2016.

The 132-acre cemetery will serve more than 45,000 veterans and their families within 17 counties in West Tennessee.

(photo courtesy Friends of Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads)

