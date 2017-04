The Union City School System has named a new band director.

School board members approved Jason Deem to succeed longtime director John Easley, who announced his retirement.

Deem is presently in his 11th year with the Union City School System, and began as assistant band director at the high school and middle school.

He is a 1995 graduate of Gibson County High School, who also graduated at UT-Martin with a Bachelor’s degree in music education and a Masters in education.