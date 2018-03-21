Deer in the roadway caused a Paducah woman to have an injury accident on Wednesday morning.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies responded just before 7:00 to a vehicle accident in the 4700 block of Oaks Road.

Reports said 45-year-old Michele Handegan was traveling on the roadway, when several deer crossed in front of her and struck her vehicle.

The deer striking the car caused Ms. Handegan to lose control and run off the road, striking a tree.

She was taken to Lourdes Hospital for treatment of her injuries.