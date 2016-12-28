Deer season is nearing its completion for hunters in Tennessee.

Gun season for whitetail deer will conclude on January 8th, after opening statewide on November 19th.

Tennessee youth ages 6-thru-16 will get the final chance to hunt deer in Tennessee, with the second Young Sportsman Hunt scheduled for January 14th and 15th.

This hunt must include a non-hunting adult at least 21 years of age, who must remain in a position to take control of the hunting weapon.

TWRA officials say the final state harvest numbers will be released following the completion of the Youth Hunt.